Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Digital writing & graphics tablets is a computer input device on which images, animations, and graphics can be hand-drawn, with a special pen-like stylus. The method of drawing is similar to the way a person draws images with a pencil and paper.

Digital writing & graphics tablets are also known as a graphics tablet, digitizer, drawing tablet, digital drawing tablet, pen tablet, or digital art board. These tablets can also be used to capture data or handwritten signatures. An image from a piece of paper can also be traced using this device. Digitizing is the method of capturing data in this way, by tracing or entering the corners of linear poly-lines or shapes.

This device has a LCD screen, which allows for realistic and natural experience and usability. These tablets have a flat surface that allows users to draw on. Digital writing & graphics tablets can be used as a replacement for the computer mouse as the primary pointing and navigation device for desktop computers. Thus, the demand for these tablets is increasing, in turn boosting growth of the digital writing & graphics tablets market.

Pressure, tilt, and other attributes of interaction of the stylus with the tablet, can be easily detected, which in turn, help create better computer graphics, especially two-dimensional computer graphics. Increasing demand for graphics, for advertisements, websites and for digital use, on walls, canvases, illustrations, and entertain, in turn, is expected to boost growth of the digital writing & graphics tablets market.

The technology is inexpensive and allows for a natural of interacting with a computer than typing on the keyboard. The demand for these tablets are increasing due to their ease of use and cost-effectiveness, thus fueling growth of the digital writing & graphics tablets market.

These graphic tablets are available in a varied range of sizes, with the most inexpensive being A6-sized tablets and A3-sized ones being the most expensive. Modern tablets have the option of being connect to a computer via a USB or HDMI interface.

Shenzhen Ugee Technology Development Co., Ltd.—a professional manufacturer specializing in research, development, production, and sale of pen tablets and pen displays—offers products of quality certificates such as ISO 9001, 3C, FCC, CE, and PSE. Its products include HK1060pro, which is a 10 x 6 inch device with 5080 LPI (Lines Per Inch) resolution, 2048Levels pressure sensitivity, offering compatibility with Windows/XP/Vista 7/8/10, Mac OS 10.2.6 or above. The device is also compatible with software such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Painter, Z-brush, Comic Studio, Smooth Draw, Illustrator, and Manga Studio.

In September 2017, iSkn—an electronic engineering and user experience design company—launched the iskn Slate 2+, which is a light and compact tablet, weighing over 13 ounces with a thickness of over 1/4» (0.7 cm). The slate is thus, easy to carry everywhere. It is available in over 300 retail locations in France and abroad.

