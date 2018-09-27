Proteomics Market Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Overview:

The proteome is a complete set of proteins produced by a system or an organism. This can vary with the time, the demands and the different tensions that an organism goes through. Proteomics is a systematic study of proteins in a broader way. Since proteins are the functional units of cells, proteomic responses answer all the questions that concern them. Proteomic research can be enhanced by advances in mass spectrometry and the database of protein and DNA sequences. Proteomics requires various instruments, equipment, reagents, media and software for protein identification, quantification and identification of protein interaction.

In the year 2018, the Global Proteomics market was valued at USD 15.65 Billion, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 27.21 Billion with 11.7% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of personalized medicines, Increased R&D expenditure and technological developments. Government initiatives. Increasing healthcare expenditure, Genetic disorders are likely to increase. High cost of medicines and lack of skilled researchers are hindering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the Proteomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America Dominated the market owing to the availability of advanced research facilities. Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at highest CAGR owing to the improving medical infrastructure, growing influence of key players and growing economies.

Major companies in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

