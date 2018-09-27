Infusion Pumps Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Infusion Pumps Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Infusion Pumps Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Infusion Pumps.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Infusion Pumps Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Infusion Pumps Market are types (ambulatory infusion pumps, implantable infusion pumps, syringe pumps), application (diabetes, gastroenterology, chemotherapy, pediatrics), end user (hospitals, ambulatory care settings and home care settings) According to report the global infusion pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Infusion pumps are medical devices that are used to deliver fluids including nutrients and medications such as insulin, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, pain relievers and hormones into a patient’s body in a controlled manner. They are used widely for used in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and at the home. Some of the infusion pumps are designed mainly for the stationary use at a patient’s bedside and other pumps are designed to be portable or wearable. They are used in the treatment of chronic diseases in delivering medication. Infusion pumps are divided into two classes such as large-volume pumps (LVPs) and small-volume pumps (SVPs).In LVPs, fluids are usually contained in the in an IV bag or in the bottles. In addition, computer-controlled infusion pumps signify an improvement in the accuracy and safety.

The factor such as growing prevalence of diabetics, gastrointestinal disorders and chronic pain along with rapid growth in Geriatric population and rising awareness related to home health care is the major driver boost the infusion pumps market. Moreover, Growing demand for portable infusion pumps to minimize the healthcare expenditure is also escalate the Market. Moreover, however, growing adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps is restraining the growth of infusion pumps market. Going further, Growing expenditure on healthcare or increase disposable income, advancement in the infusion pumps and high rate of adoption of Infusion Pumps in the emerging economies are some factors is anticipated to create abundant opportunities in this market over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America region accounted to hold the largest market share in infusion pumps market owing to constant innovations in advanced medical devices technologies in the countries like U.S. and Canada. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies for infusion pumps under Medicare policies in various countries is the major factor which raises the market in this region. Europe occupies second place in the infusion pumps market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Infusion Pumps Market over the forecast period. The factor responsible for the growth of the market are high prevalence rate of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in countries like India and China have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, an initiative taken by the local government to support research and development in several drug delivery devices in countries includes Brazil and South Africa region, which are anticipated to enhance the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Segment Covered

The report on global infusion pumps market covers segments such as, types, application and end user. On the basis of types the global infusion pumps market is categorized into ambulatory infusion pumps, implantable infusion pumps, syringe pumps, volumetric pumps and infusion disposable sets. On the basis of application the global infusion pumps market is categorized into diabetes, gastroenterology, chemotherapy, pediatrics, and hematology and pain management. On the basis of end user the global infusion pumps market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care settings and home care settings.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global infusion pumps market such as, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic, Moog Inc. (Moog) , Terumo Corporation and ICU Medical .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global infusion pumps market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of infusion pumps market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the infusion pumps market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the infusion pumps market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

