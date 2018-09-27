Image Guided Surgery Devices to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Image Guided Surgery Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Image Guided Surgery Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market are device type (magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scanners), application (orthopedic surgery, urology, gastroenterology, cardiac surgery), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers) According to report the global image guided surgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Image-guided surgery is also known as surgical navigation that uses the surgical instrument in conjunction with intraoperative and preoperative images for guiding surgeon during the surgical procedure. Cameras, ultrasonic, electromagnetic or a combination of fields are used in the image guided surgery system to capture the patient’s anatomy and surgeon precise movement related to the patient. Image-guided surgery system uses images for real-time correlation during surgery that reflects the precise location of a selected surgical instrument to the surrounding anatomic structures. Image-guided surgery is developed for the treatment of brain tumor with radiosurgery and stereotactic surgery, guided by the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) using N-localizer technology. They are widely used in oncology, cardiology, orthopedic and neurology.

World health organization promotes cancer research, Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with nearly 7 million deaths each year worldwide. 24.6 million People are living with cancer, and by 2020 it is projected that there will be 16 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths every year. Growing prevalence’s of chronic diseases such as cancer coupled with rising geriatric population and growing cases of neurological disorders are the major factors, driving the growth of the image-guided surgery device market. In addition, technological advancement in the medical imaging, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the need for accurate information during surgery are some additional factor propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of surgery machines is anticipated to hamper the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market. Growing the demand for imaging-guided surgery device in emerging countries and government initiative in surging healthcare offers growth opportunities for the market in coming years.

Among the geographies, North America accounted to be the largest region in the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market followed by Europe. In addition, U.S is the largest contributor to this market. The high rate of adoption of the new technology and growing occurrences of neurological disorders are some of the factors driving the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market in the North America region. Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth in Image Guided Surgery Devices Market owing to the government initiatives to support the growth of the healthcare industry, growing cases of cancer, and increasing aged population.

Segment Covered

The report on global image guided surgery devices market covers segments such as, device type, application and end user. On the basis of device type the global image guided surgery devices market is categorized into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) scanners, endoscopes, X-ray fluoroscopy, positron emission tomography and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). On the basis of application the global image guided surgery devices market is categorized into orthopedic surgery, urology, gastroenterology, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery and oncology surgery. On the basis of end user the global image guided surgery devices market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and research & academic institutes.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global image guided surgery devices market such as, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers and Toshiba Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global image guided surgery devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of image guided surgery devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the image guided surgery devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the image guided surgery devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

