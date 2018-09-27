Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Report 2018 – ScannaMsc Ltd., NABCO Inc., United Shield International Ltd., API Technologies Corp

Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market is estimated to reach $8.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal equipment is used to detect and dispose explosives such as bombs and others. Various EOD equipment such as X-ray detectors, explosive detectors, bomb containment chamber, and othersuses innovative technology to provide enhanced nation security. These equipment’s are primarily used by military and defense organizations to detect any potential threat or during terror attacks or warfare conditions. Increasing terrorism activities globally, pose a huge demand for EOD equipment.

Rise in military expenditure, and increase in terrorist attack are the major factors driving the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. However, high cost of these equipment may hinder the market growth in the coming years. Military enhancement activities globally would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. By equipment type, the market is further segmented into portable X-ray systems, bomb containment chamber, projected water disruptors, explosive detectors, EOD suits and blankets, EOD robots, search mirrors and other equipment types. By application, the market is classified into defense and law enforcement.

Based on geography, the global explosive ordnance disposal equipmentmarket has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the explosive ordnance disposal equipmentmarketare Northrop Grumman Corporation, Reamda Ltd., ScannaMsc Ltd., NABCO Inc., United Shield International Ltd., API Technologies Corp., Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours, Cobham plc, iRobot Corporation, and Safariland, LLC.,among others.

