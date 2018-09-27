Ambience Public school wins big at North Educators Summit 2018: Awarded in top emerging school and best infrastructure categories

Ambience Public School, Gurgaon, has been awarded as one of the Top emerging schools at the North Educators Summit 2018. The school has also won an award for its state of the art infrastructure at the summit. The event was organized by Education Today, at Taj City Centre, Gurugram, recently. DR. ANURADHA RAI Principal, Ambience Public School received the awards in a glittering ceremony on behalf of the school.

On the basis of an all India survey by Education Today team and votes from parents, jury and others, the awards have been conferred after taking due consideration of various parameters like academics, holistic development, innovative teaching, school safety, infrastructure, co-curricular activities etc.

Speaking on the occasion, DR. Anuradha Rai, Principal, Ambience Public School, Gurgaon, said, “We are truly honoured and delighted to receive these awards. These awards are a true recognition of our engaging curriculum approach to learning and our state of the art campus. This once again reaffirms our commitment towards nurturing our students to become self-reliant and responsible global citizens. At the Ambience school every child matters and our endeavour is towards providing a holistic education to our students in order to help each of them to realize his or her highest potential”.

Spread over 5 acres Ambience school is a vibrant new age school that offers quality education of international standards. With its beautifully designed open and inviting learning spaces that are educational laboratories that foster creativity, individuality and commitment, the school is a safe barrier free haven for young learners. The school believes in using environment as the third teacher. Each grade is designed around the idea of a school within a school. Through a differentiated and engaging learner centered curriculum the school helps learners to not only achieve academic excellence but display the three core principles of Resourcefulness, Respect and Responsibility towards becoming the change makers and thought leaders in the society.