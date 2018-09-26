Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2018 – Kemira Oyj, GE Osmonics, Inc., BWA Technology, Inc., Ecolab Inc.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 13,833 kilo tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 5% from 2016 – 2024. Water treatment chemicals are used in the water treatment processes to reduce the suspended solids such as sand, clay, and dust which remain undissolved in water. Different types of chemicals such as, pH adjusters & softeners, coagulants, biocides & disinfectants, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, and scale inhibitors are used in water treatment processes. Water treatment chemicals are adopted in various applications such as water reuse and recycling in municipal water, and industrial water due to global water scarcity, environmental concerns, and high water cost.

Strict regulatory and environmental concerns, high adoption for chemically treated water in several end-use sectors, high investment in industrial sector, and support in waste reduction are the factors driving the growth of the water treatment chemicals market Though, substitute water treatment technologies may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, high adoption for specific formulations, and rapid urbanization & increasing population in the emerging economies might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type as coagulants & flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, chelating agents, biocides & disinfectants, pH adjusters & stabilizers, anti-foaming agents, oxidants, oxygen scavengers, and other types. Further, by application, the market is segmented into power generation, municipal water treatment, chemical processing, pulp & paper, food & beverages, metal & mining, oil & gas, construction, petroleum refining, and other applications.

Based on geography, global water treatment chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, GE Osmonics, Inc., BWA Technology, Inc., Ecolab Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Cortec Corporation, AkzoNobel, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., and Solvay SA, among others.

Scope of Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Type Segments

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Chelating Agents

Biocides & Disinfectants

pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Anti-Foaming Agents

Oxidants

Oxygen Scavengers

Other Types

Application Segments

Power Generation

Municipal Water Treatment

Chemical Processing

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverages

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Construction

Petroleum Refining

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

