Ultrasound Gel Market Growth Analysis by Types, Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

26th September 2018 – Global Ultrasound Gel Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Ultrasound gel is a type of conductive medium that allows a tight bond between skin and the probe or transducer; this is mainly because ultrasound waves don’t travel very well through air. Ultrasound gel is formed using propylene glycol, water, and a dye. The ultrasound gel is clear and thick, and sticky so when applied to the skin it doesn’t drop.

Prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of Ultrasound Gel Market are, real-time imaging, cheaper, easy to handle or use and less harmful as compared to other imaging methods. Whereas, factors that are restraining market growth are, ultrasound gels cooling effect which makes the patient uncomfortable when applied on skin.

The ultrasound gel uses basic physics principle where the acoustic energy from the ultrasound head through an aqueous or watery medium is passed to the tissue without crossing through the air at any point. It acts as a coupling medium when applied on the surface of the patient’s skin. Aquasonic 100, Sterile Aquasonic 100, Aquasonic Clear, SCAN Ultrasound Gel, Polysonic Ultrasound Lotion are few examples of ultrasound gel that are used widely. To confirm perfect sound transmission best ultrasonic medial which is free of air bubbles is used.

Ultrasound Gel Market is classified, by type into Non-sterile, Sterile, and others. Ultrasound Gel Market is classified, by applications into Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and others.

Ultrasound Gel Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest market share of the Ultrasound Gel Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The reason being, increasing use of advanced technology in this region; followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. European market is estimated to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period, this is mainly due to implementation of ultrasound gel in the different fields.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period, the reason behind the growth is increasing job opportunities in emerging countries such as India and China.

