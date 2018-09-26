Seamless Steel Pipe Installation Technology

First,acceptance of seamless steel pipes and fittings:

1. Seamless steel pipes and fittings shall have the quality certificate of the quality inspection department, and there shall be obvious signs indicating the manufacturer and specifications. The package should be marked with the batch number, production date and inspection code. In particular, the pipes and fittings used for domestic water supply pipes should be non-toxic and odorless, and the sanitary indicators must meet the relevant requirements.

2. The appearance quality of seamless steel tubes and fittings must meet the following requirements:

2.1. The color must be consistent, there is no uneven color and decomposition of color lines.

2.2. The inner and outer walls should be smooth and flat, free from air bubbles, cracks, cracks, peeling and severe cold spots and obvious marks and depressions.

2.3. The seamless steel pipe shall not have an anisotropic bend in the axial direction, and the straightness deviation shall be less than 1%; the pipe port shall be flat and perpendicular to the pipe axis.

2.4. Pipe fittings should be complete, no defects, deformation, mold joints, gates should be flat, no cracking.

2.5. The wall thickness deviation of the seamless steel pipe in the same section shall not exceed 14%; the wall thickness of the pipe fitting shall not be less than the wall thickness of the corresponding pipe;

2.6. The surface of the joint surface of the seamless steel pipe and pipe fittings must be flat and accurate.

Second,the storage of plastic pipes and fittings:

1. Seamless steel pipes should be stacked separately according to different specifications as spiral submerged arc welded pipes.; pipes below DN25 can be bundled, the length of each bundle should be consistent, and the weight should not exceed 50Kg; pipe fittings should be boxed according to different varieties and specifications;

2. When handling seamless steel pipes and fittings, care should be taken with care. It is strictly forbidden to strike sharply, collide with sharp objects, throw and drop; pipes and fittings should be stored in a well-ventilated warehouse or simple shed with a temperature not exceeding 40 °C. Do not store in the open air, more than 1 meter away from the heat source;

3. The pipe should be stacked horizontally on the flat support. The width of the support should not be less than 75 mm, the spacing should be no more than 1 m, the outer suspension of the pipe should not exceed 0.5 m, and the stacking height should not exceed 1.5 m. The pipe fittings are stacked layer by layer and must not be stacked too high.

Third, the plastic pipe welding connection Welding is suitable for PE (polyethylene) pipe, PP (polypropylene) pipe connection, according to the interface form and heating method can be divided into:

1. Electrofusion connection: electrofusion socket connection, electrofusion saddle connection.

2. Hot-melt connection: hot-melt socket connection, hot-melt saddle connection, hot-melt butt connection.