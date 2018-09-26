Screenless Display Market Report 2018 – Avegant Corporation, Google, Displair, Inc., Microsoft Corporation

Global Screenless Display Market is estimated to reach $5,324 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2017 to 2025. Screenless displays are a part of an emerging technology in the field of displays that are likely to be a game changer and would change the way displays are used. The screenless display technology is used to transfer or display information without using a screen. Screenless displays convey visual information without using screen or projector. This technology is emerging in the field of computer-enhanced technologies. Numerous manufacturers are endeavoring to obtain patents for their technologies regarding screenless displays. Technological developments and reduced overall costs of screenless display devices would present new opportunities for the market in the near future.

Smart substitute for screen-based displays, the constraint of space in screen-based devices, and complete privacy provided by use of retinal direct form of screen less display are the positively impacting factors for the growth of the global screenless display market. On the flip side, huge capital investment essential for the development of screenless displays may act as a barrier for the growth of the market. Additionally, rapidly growing gaming market would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the forecasted years.

The global screenless display market is segmented on the basis of technology type, application, vertical, and geography. The screenless display market is segmented by technology type as visual image, retinal display, and synaptic interface. Further, the market is segmented by application as holographic projections, head mounted display, HUD display, and other applications. By vertical, the market is further categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and other verticals.

Geographically, the global screenless display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players competing in this market include Holoxica Ltd., Avegant Corporation, Google, Displair, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd., MicroVision, Inc., Leia Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, and EON Reality, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Screenless Display Market with respect to major segments such as technology type, application, and vertical

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Screenless Display Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Screenless Display Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Screenless Display Market

Technology Type Segments

Visual Image

Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

Application Segments

Holographic Projections

Head Mounted Display

HUD Display

Other applications

Vertical Segments

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Other verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

