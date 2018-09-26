Middle East and Africa Syringes Market – Market Trends and analysis 2018-2023

According to the report on Middle East and Africa Syringes market is estimated to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2023 from a market value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.98%.

Syringes are simple pumps, contain a plunger or a piston which fits exactly into a cylindrically shaped tube. They are sterile devices which help the doctors to inject different kinds of fluids into the body and also to separate different types of body fluids, for example, from a tissue which has a swelling. Usually, syringes are used in combination with needles.

Middle East and Africa Syringes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Factors like rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological developments in the Syringe drug delivery industry are propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, growing prevalence of Diabetes which sometimes requires regular insulin injection into the body has led to higher demand for syringes. However, factors like risk of infection involved in Drug delivery through syringes, high costs of specialized syringes are proving to be major constraints for this market.

Middle East and Africa Syringes Market: Segmentation

By Usability

Sterilizable/reusable Syringes

Hypodermic Syringes

Oral Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes



By Material

Glass

Plastic

By Type

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Insulin

Tuberculin

Allergy

Others

Middle East and Africa Syringes Market: Overview

The Middle East & Africa market for Syringes was valued at USD 1.22 billion as of 2016 and is expected to show a significant potential for growth in the forecast period. The Disposable Syringes segment is estimated to hold a larger share because of increasing usage of injectable in drug delivery, growing geriatric population and increasing risk of infection with reusable syringes.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current and future Middle East and Africa Syringes Market outlook? What trends are affecting the market?

What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Middle East and Africa Syringes Market?

What are the key market segments that currently occupy the highest market share? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

What challenges are restraining the growth of the Middle East and Africa Syringes Market? How will emerging technologies answer these challenges?

When will Syringes start becoming easily available?

Which countries would possibly ban Syringes? And how will it affect the market?



Middle East and Africa Syringes Market: Key Players

Major companies which are competing each other in this market are Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical corporation, Siemens healthcare, Philips healthcare, Virtual imaging, GE healthcare, Fujifilm holdings corporation, Shimadzu corporation and Toshiba corporation

