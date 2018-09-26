Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​LCTFs or liquid crystal tunable filters are optical filters that use electronically controlled liquid crystal (LC) elements to transmit a selectable wavelength of light and exclude others.The liquid crystal tunable filter is comprised ofa front aperture plate and six disk-shaped optical elements.Each of the elements consists of various birefringent materials with fixed phase -etardance and atleast one liquid crystal cell with an electronically variable phase delay for tuning.The market is segmented on the basis of application which includes machine vision, biomedical, forensic science, optical microscopy, remote sensing and preclinical imaging among others. The market for liquid crystal tunable filtershas been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Liquid crystal tunable filters primarily controlspolarization, phase and wavelength so it can be utilized to improve the performance and function of optical imaging systems for biomedical applications.Liquid crystal tunable filters with large throughput as well as high dynamic range are primarily designed for spectral domain optical coherence tomography along with hyperspectral imaging.Liquid crystal tunable filters not only miniaturization of the designed system but also tuning the center wavelength with no physical movements. Moreover, it also has the capability of rapid wavelength selection with microsecond to millisecond tuning speeds. Machine vision is one of the most prime application areas of liquid crystal tunable filters. The LCTFs primarily helps in better imaging of specular objects which in turn is increasing its usage in the machine vision systems. With the increasing technological advancement the use of LCFTs are having wide array of applications across different systems which in turn is increasing the growth of the liquid crystal tunable filters market across different regions globally.LCTFs are popular in the forensic science application areas owing to its capability of offering very high image quality. There is some of the retraining factor which includes the design complexities of the liquid crystal tunable filters. However, with the increasing research activities the application of liquid crystal tunable filters is expanding to different medical devices and laboratory equipment which is considered to be some of the major opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

In 2016, North America is leading the market for liquid crystal tunable filtersin terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe globally. The U.S. is dominating the market for liquid crystal tunable filters, followed by Canada and Mexico. Increasing demand for machine vision systems is fueling the market for LCTFs across North America. China is leading the market owing to its technological advancement in the field of optical microscopy, followed by India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan among others. Germany, the U.K., Italy and France accounted for the prominent positions in the liquid crystal tunable filters market across Europe. The U.A.E, South Africa and Brazil among others are contributing positive share in the growth of liquid crystal tunable filters market across Middle East and Africa and South America.

Channel Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Perkinelmer Inc. (The U.S.), Thorlabs, Inc. (The U.S.), Santec Corporation (Japan) and Kent Optronics, Inc. (The U.S.)among others is some of the major companies operating in the liquid crystal tunable filters market. Expanding business by opening new sales offices in different geographic locations is one of the major business strategy adopted by the leading players. Focusing on the sales and distribution channels along with increasing the product offering keeping in mind the customers’ demand are some of the other strategies adopted by the companies. Apart from all these, new product development, upgrading features of the already existing products and establishing partnership agreements are also some of the business strategies of the companies.

