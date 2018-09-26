Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Report 2018 – Dupont De Nemours and Company, Huntsman Corporation, Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market is estimated to reach $6,729 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024. Fire Resistant fabrics are cloths or materials that are more resistant to fire, either through manufactured with fireproof fibres or chemical treatment. Any amount of heat or light energy delivered within a long enough time have no influence on the fabrics’ strength and integrity while a limited amount of heat given within short enough time may melt or ignite the fabric hence, even these heat resistant fabrics are to be used carefully during process.

Growing flame-resistant cloth or material demand for stage drapery or curtains used in public spaces such as school, theatre, and other special events, rising safety regulations in developed and developing countries, growing fire hazards such as combustible dust explosions in pulp and paper industry, flash fire, food processing and paint industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high fabrics cost and lack of awareness are few factors restraining market growth over the forecast period. Growing safety and security regulations by government is anticipated to create further opportunities for the market in the coming future years.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/fire-resistant-fabrics-market-report/request-sample

The global fire resistant fabrics market has been segmented into type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market has been divided into apparel and non apparel. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into industrial protective clothing, defence and fire fighting services, transportation, and other applications. Further by transportation, the market is bifurcated into railways, aerospace, automotive, and marine.

Based on geography, the global fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Huntsman Corporation, Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA, PBI Performance Products, Inc., Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, Milliken & Company, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Lenzing AG, and Teijin Aramid, among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/fire-resistant-fabrics-market-report/toc

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Fire Resistant Fabrics Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Fire Resistant Fabrics Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Fire Resistant Fabrics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market

Type Segments

Apparel

Non Apparel

Application Segments

Industrial Protective Clothing

Defence and Fire Fighting Services

Transportation

Railways

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Other Applications

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/fire-resistant-fabrics-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com