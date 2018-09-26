Dipstick Urinalysis Market is Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2026

Urinalysis is analysis of urine sample to diagnose various conditions such as kidney disorders, liver problems, diabetes or other metabolic conditions, and urinary tract infections. Urinalysis comprises several microscopic, visual, or chemical examinations used to detect cells or substances associated with various conditions listed above.

Dipstick urinalysis is a basic diagnostic tool to determine pathological changes in patient’s urine. Dipstick urine strips comprise various reagents, when the urine sample comes in contact with the stripe the change in color is seen. Urine dipsticks are small strips with plastic coating and different colors of squares are attached to it. Each square of different color represents a factor of test used to understand urinalysis. The color conversion takes approximately some seconds to a few minutes from dipping the strip. The complete test strip is immersed in the urine sample and changes in color are measured. The change in color on specific square shows specific defects in the sample caused by certain chemical reaction. The reference for the color changes is noted from container of urine strip. The color square on the dipstick represents components such as concentration of urine that is specific gravity, pH of urine, and presence of some other components such as ketones, proteins, nitrite, bilirubin, urobilinogen, and blood in urine.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dipstick-urinalysis-market.html

The dipstick urinalysis market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into disease diagnosis and pregnancy test. The disease diagnosis segment is sub-segmented into urinary tract infections (Utis), kidney diseases, diabetes, liver diseases, and other diseases. Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of urinary tract infections are the key factors driving the segment. Increasing prevalence of diabetes is also one of key factors likely to fuel the growth of the segment. The rise in sugar can also be measured by urine test.

Based on end-user, the dipstick urinalysis market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and home care settings. Dipstick urinalysis is a point-of-care diagnostics tool, which provides quick results. Rising demand for research is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Dipstick test strips are easily available and cost effective. Dipstick urinalysis is easy to handle and hence this method has become the choice of tool for urine analysis and interpretation of https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19706disease. The home care settings segment is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period. Rising patient education and availability of test for home use is anticipated boost growth of the segment.

In terms of region, the global dipstick urinalysis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the dipstick urinalysis market. Rising research in the region is the key factor driving the dipstick urinalysis market in North America. Asia Pacific is the most progressive market for dipstick urinalysis. Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infection and kidney disease in the region is likely to boost market growth in Asia Pacific and expected to register highest CAGR. Growing awareness about women’s health in developing countries is the key factor fueling growth of the market.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19706

Major players in the dipstick urinalysis market are Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Arkray, Inc., Acon Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 77 Elektronika Kft., Mindray Medical International Limited, and Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd., among others. Dipstick urinalysis is a cost effective method and is sensitive in nature. Increasing competition among global and regional players is likely to drive the dipstick urinalysis market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/