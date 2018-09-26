CleanClad Not Only Supplies Hygienic Wall Cladding, But Installs It Also

CleanClad is based in Sheffield and is the leading supplier of hygienic wall cladding in the UK. The company has huge stocks of PVC wall cladding which is available in white, as you would expect, but also in a wide choice of different colours. There is no rule which says that a cleanroom has to be white, although many are. However, many people are now using PVC sheets for kitchen wall cladding at home, and while white may be acceptable in a laboratory it is not acceptable in the home as far as most people are concerned.

Of course, hygiene is essential in the kitchen, but another big benefit of PVC wall cladding is that it is so easy to keep clean. There are the inevitable spills in any kitchen and also there is the problem of fat splashes in the cooker area if the kitchen is not big enough for a cooker hood to be fitted. PVC wall cladding wipes clean with a damp cloth and simply retains its’ sparkle. CleanClad wall cladding is available in both pastel and gloss colours, so there is something to suit every kitchen.

As hygienic cladding suppliers, CleanClad also stocks all the accessories needed for the installation of PVC wall cladding such as trims, H sections, plastic rivets, and a choice of different adhesives. The cladding itself is available in differing sizes and thicknesses dependent upon the application.

CleanClad wall cladding is ideal for hotel, restaurant, and corporate kitchens too. It is unlike tiled or painted surfaces because it won’t crack, split, peel, or flake and – also unlike tiles – it has no grout where bacteria and other organisms can flourish. It is also less expensive than stainless steel and doesn’t require the sort of maintenance that stainless does. In addition, if you have staff working in a kitchen, their working day will be brightened with coloured walls rather than stainless steel or white.

Of course, the installation of PVC wall cladding has to be perfect because if any small gaps are left they can be difficult to reach and to keep clean and, naturally, can harbour germs. CleanClad now has a specialist installation team that is fully trained in the installation process and can install PVC wall panels anywhere in the UK. This means that customers’ CleanClad panels will be installed perfectly and they have the peace of mind of knowing that their hygiene could not be better.