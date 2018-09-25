According to a latest research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global soluble fiber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% throughout 2026. The market was valued at nearly US$ 1,500 Mn in 2017. Strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships are among the pervasive manufacturing-side trends in the market. For instance, QuitoPlan has recently announced the launch of a complete package for effective weight management solutions that includes an application and Quitoplan capsules. The company has utilized high quality ingredients such as soluble fiber to develop these fat reducing capsules.

Naturex also announced acquisition of Swedish Oat Fiber, a specialized manufacturer of proteins, oat dietary fibers, and oil. Through this acquisition, the company is focusing on strengthening its position in the market and focus on developing strategies pertaining to organic products. Strategic acquisitions and product launches will continue to impact sales of soluble fiber positively. Roquette Freres, Lonza Group, DuPont, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sunopta Inc., INGREDION, NEXIRA, Huachang Pharmaceuticals, and Tate & Lyle are some of the major market players in the global soluble fiber market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1991

Sales of Beta-Glucan Products to Remain High

Leading companies are concentrating on expanding their product line to improve their position in the global market. To offer enhanced experience to the customers, major companies are focusing on offering soluble fiber products such as Beta-glucan to the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

Consumption of food products rich in Beta-glucan lowers the cholesterol level and improve blood sugar control. In addition, heart-healthy labels for food products that contain high content of Beta-glucan have been approved by FDA. On the account of these factors, food manufacturers are concentrating on utilizing Beta-glucan as an important ingredient for developing low cholesterol food products.

Also, pervasive demand for protein-rich food products has fuelled sales of soluble fibers globally. With the growing need for functional food products such as soy, probiotics, and oats, major companies are utilizing soluble fibers as an important ingredient. Through developing innovative food products, leading companies are focusing on attaining a competitive edge in the global market.

Demand to Remain Concentrated in Bakery Industry

Food manufacturers will continue to witness significant demand for soluble fiber products such as Beta-glucan. As manufacturers are focusing on developing low cholesterol food products, demand for Beta-glucan as an important ingredient is likely to increase. Beta-glucan is expected to register the highest revenue growth, accounting for nearly US$ 660 Mn by the end of 2026.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soluble-fiber-market#tbl-content

Also, dried beans and peas is likely to remain a major source of soluble fiber. In terms of revenue, dried beans and peas is expected to register a significant growth, recording more than US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2026. As demand for fiber-dense snack continues to remain high among health-conscious customers, manufacturers are mainly utilizing soluble fiber as an important ingredient for the production of bakery products. By 2026-end, bakery application is expected bring in revenues of more than US$ 800 Mn.

North America to Represent a Leading Market

North America will continue to represent a leading market globally. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to record a value of over US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the Europe market is expected to register the fastest growth, reflecting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.