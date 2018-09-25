How Can a New Outlook Clipboard Improve Microsoft Suggested Reply AI?

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, August 28, 2018 -​ In April this year, Microsoft Outlook introduced Suggested Reply for emails using Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, what if the AI suggestion isn’t what the customer wants? The answer is Better Faster’s Clipboard for Outlook. Better Faster Solutions, a registered Microsoft® software partner, today released Clipboard for Outlook, a Microsoft Outlook® add-in. It allows customers to craft better email responses and reply with the click of a button. Better Faster Clipboard offers more than just email replies. It may save three weeks or more each year on routine Outlook tasks, according to Better Faster Solutions customer research.

Features & Benefits of Clipboard for Outlook:

• Faster Responses

• Faster Emails

• Faster Newsletters

• Faster Meeting Invites

• Faster Attachments

• Faster Images

Save time answering repetitive questions. Reply to emails with pre-written formatted emails with a single click. Get started today with built-in Outlook newsletter templates like business letters, customer care, employee recruiting, newsletters, service status notifications and thank you letters. Schedule appointments faster on Outlook calendar. Auto-fill meeting invites with conference details, meeting location and conference bridge dial-in instructions. Attach files that are used the most without searching for them. Insert images in emails, meetings, contacts and tasks. Clipart included. Learn more about Clipboard for Outlook at www.betterfaster.solutions/clipboard-for-outlook

Customer Validation

“I installed the Clipboard for Outlook Add-In and was using it within minutes. It’s so nice having formatted emails and attachments at a click of a button when prospecting and following up on new sales. I can easily send checklists or instructions to our clients creating a better enrollment experience and reduce our time responding to frequently asked questions. The ease of use is great!” – Michael Staebler, Partner, S3 Partners LLC

Pricing and Availability

Single license and team subscriptions are available for individuals, small businesses or corporations. Better Faster Solutions has a Clipboard for Outlook price plan to fit everyone. Clipboard for Outlook download is immediately available to try at no obligation at www.betterfaster.solutions/downloads/#clipboard

About Better Faster Solutions

Better Faster Solutions focuses on creating better faster products to simplify life. The Better Faster team of Microsoft® Certified developers and engineers are always looking for new ways to save everyone time. Better Faster Solutions is a Registered Microsoft Partner. www.betterfaster.solutions

