Hormonal Therapy Treatment Offered at Complete Care Medicine

Complete Care Medicine will now be offering hormone therapy treatment options. Therapy will improve symptoms of aging, sexual dysfunction, promoting weight loss and overall well-being.

Patients will be able to use their insurance coverage to order hormone labs and discuss symptoms with providers. Treatment options will include hormonal injections, pellets and compounded medications.

“We felt prompted to utilize hormone therapy in our daily practice, after determining that patients are paying out of pocket for services that are covered by insurance”, stated Dr. Michael Herrera. “Our goal here at Complete Care Medicine is to provide safe, medical care that improves lives while also being conscious with cost to the patient.

Dr. Herrera and Jenna Hilton PA-C completed training courses in Los Angeles in June 2018 specifically on hormonal therapy, weight management and hair loss therapy.

Hormone therapy will be implemented for patients in which therapy would be considered appropriate. Certain family history and medical conditions prevent the use of hormonal therapy.

Dr. Michael Herrera has been injecting hormonal pellets since 2013.