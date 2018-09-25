Europe Long-term Care Software Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023

Long-term care is a clinical check which helps both medical and non-medical requirements of people with a disability or chronic diseases who cannot take care of themselves. It is focused on the personalized and synchronized services which give independence, quality life for the patient and also give services to patient necessities from time to time. Different stages of long-term care consist of day program, home care, nursing home, senior housing, continuing care retirement community, and assisted living.

The long-term software is fully incorporated electronic health record and other non-clinical resolution to increase patient care, to cut labor cost and maintain compliance. Information is entered into the software where it programs and flows through the system for different facilities. It helps in providing the consolidated reports for several services, supply good quality care with clear-cut data, saves time, automatic inter-facility accounting, increases productivity and efficiency, maintains records over long periods of time and decreases risk of redundancy by deleting inconsistencies in the records.

View sample and decide:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/Europe-long-term-care-software-market-5748/request-sample

Market views:

Europe Long-term Care Software Market value is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% and to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2023.

Drivers and restraints:

Drivers which are influencing the growth of Europe Long-term Care Software Market are rise in aging population, increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases, the dearth of expert nursing personnel, increase in disposable income, rising healthcare reforms and government initiatives, opportunities open by remote patient monitoring systems and cloud-based software are anticipated to increase the demand for the Global long-term care software market.

The restraints which are limiting the growth of the Europe Long-term Care Software Market are lack of consciousness, high software maintenance cost, the unwillingness of conventional LTC providers to adopt software and inadequate government initiatives in emerging countries.

For the detailed information please follow the link:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/Europe-long-term-care-software-market-5748/

Partition of the Market:

The Europe Long-term Care Software Market is partitioned according to Product into Clinical software, EMR/HER, e-Prescribing, Electronic medication administration records, Clinical decision support systems, Non-clinical software. The market is classified according to Payroll management and billing, Remote patient monitoring systems, Real-time location systems, Remote training and supervision systems, Invoicing and scheduling software, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis by product, Market Attractiveness Analysis by product, Market Share Analysis by product. The market is partitioned according to mode of delivery into cloud-based, web-based, on-premises. The market is partitioned according to End user into home healthcare, nursing care, assisted living facilities.

Geographically the Europe Long-term Care Software Market is partitioned into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. In Europe, Germany leads the market, followed by France and U.K. The market in this region is anticipated to grow hastily during the forecast period due to various factors such as increasing consciousness and favourable reimbursement policies.

View the customized report here:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/Europe-long-term-care-software-market-5748/customize-report

Key players of the market:

The prominent players in the Europe Long-term Care Software market are AOD Software, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Omnicare, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Kronos incorporated, HealthMEDX, PointClickCare, Matrix Care, Sigma Care and Optimus EMR.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626