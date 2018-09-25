Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month.

PITTSBURGH, PA, September 25, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month.

With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United States due to sleep-related deaths, Cribs for Kids seeks to bring awareness about safe sleep to communities across the nation and reduce sleep-related deaths. The nonprofit is achieving their mission by partnering with organizations, hosting fundraisers and providing educational programs, like their recently launched Safe Sleep Academy.

Safe Sleep Academy is a resource for parents and caregivers of infants and provides educational materials on infant safe sleep, bed sharing vs. room sharing, swaddling vs. safe sleep as well as tips on baby proofing a home. For more information about Cribs for Kids’ Safe Sleep Academy, visit: safesleepacademy.org.

“Many tragic cases of SIDS happen because infants were not sleeping in a safe environment, and we endeavor to educate as many families and caregivers as possible on safe-sleep fundamentals. The City of Pittsburgh proclaiming September as Infant-Safe Sleep Awareness Month and lighting up the City Council building is truly wonderful because it raises awareness and shares our safe-sleep message with the community,” said Judy Bannon, Executive Director and Founder of Cribs for Kids.

About Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs to families who otherwise cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has more than 1,100+ partners throughout the United States implementing infant safe-sleep programs in their communities. Visit cribsforkids.org for more information.

