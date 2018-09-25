CELEBRATE CINEMA 2018 ~ If You Love The Movies ~

What: Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia’s premier Film, Communication, and Creative Arts Institute is all set to host ‘Celebrate Cinema 2018’ – an action-packed 2-day event in the world of Indian Cinema, Media & Entertainment, Animation, Fashion and Visual Communication Design.
Scheduled for September 28th-29th, 2018, Celebrate Cinema is a platform to rub shoulders with the best of the industry experts and learn about the artistic, technical and commercial aspects of the Media & Entertainment industry. An open-to-all event for all cinema lovers and enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, media, fashion and design professionals, where one gets the opportunity to attend workshops, screenings, various contests and celebrity panel discussions. The event will host the following workshops:
1. Acting: Audition Techniques
2. Acting: Improvisation Techniques
3. Acting: Theatre Games
4. Bollywood Dance
5. BollyHop by Dncehall Universe
6. Classical Music (In Indian Films)
7. Classical Music (Instruments Classification)
8. Comic Book Design
9. Dance Therapy
10. Da VinciResolve
11. Demystifying Classical Music
12. DIY: Best out of Plastic
13. Drum Kit
14. Editing
15. Flute
16. Food Photography
17. Game Design
18. Graphic Design
19. Guitar
20. Hair and Makeup
21. Humour
22. Kathak
23. Kids Workshop
24. Lensing
25. Lighting
26. Martial Art
27. Mobile Filmmaking
28. Music Production
29. NGO
30. North Indian Rhythm
31. Personality Development and Grooming
32. Rhythm for All
33. RJ
34. Screenwriting
35. Social Media
36. Song Picturisation
37. Stop Motion Animation
38. Styling
39. Tie &Dye
40. Travel Photography
41. TV Broadcasting
42. VFX: Compositing
43. Voice Over
44. VR Filmmaking
45. YouTube
Whistling Woods International celebrated the completion of 100 years of Indian Cinema with two large open-to-all events namely ‘Cinema 100’ & ‘Cinema 100 The Next Wave’. Looking at the response & feedback from the attendees, WWI continued this ‘open-to-all’ event as an annual affair, calling it ‘Celebrate Cinema’, and have witnessed immense success since 2012.
The previous years witnessed the presence of industry guests including Industry experts –producer Boney Kapoor, lyricist Gulzaar and Irshad Kamil, musician and composer A.R. Rahman, Lesle Lewis and Harmeet Singh of Meet Brothers, singer Sonu Nigam, filmmaker and writer Imtiaz Ali, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra,Amole Gupte, Zoya Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and Rohit Shetty, actor Athiya Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, , Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan,director Ketan Mehta and the scriptwriter SaiwynQuadras, director Gauri Shinde, Rajeev Masand, to name a few.
Where: Whistling Woods International, Filmcity Complex, Goregaon East, Mumbai – 400065
Entry Fee: INR 100 per day
When: Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th, 2018
Time: 9 am – 6.30 pm
Book our Tickets Now: Day 1: http://www.1018mb.com/event/1679
Day 2: http://www.1018mb.com/event/1680