Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Writing High-Quality Audit Reports” attendees will Understand how to remedy the greatest roadblocks to clear thinking through writing and how to cultivate a convincing, authoritative style. The event will be held LIVE on Friday, Oct 05, from 01:30 PM to 03:00 PM, EST / 10:30 AM to 12:00 AM PST.

This highly specialized webinar offers a deep and useful toolbox of techniques that auditors can use when noting audit observations, drafting objective workpapers, and composing well-structured, detailed, and fluent audit reports. The program begins with a case study to illustrate each element of an audit checklist with a close focus on objective reporting. It then uncovers problems of ensuring validity and

reliability of findings and determining the root cause.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Philip Vassallo, Ed.D., has designed, delivered, and supervised communication training programs for more than 20,000 executive, managerial, supervisory, administrative, and technical professionals internationally over the past three decades. Dr. Vassallo has edited major reports for corporations and government, and he has coached numerous writers. He is the author of the books How to Write Fast Under Pressure, The Art of E-Mail

Writing, and The Art of On-the-Job Writing. His widely referenced blog Words on the Line offers practical tips for developing writers.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Determine factors affecting the validity and reliability of a finding

• Assess the appropriate level of detail

• Create a department-specific template to facilitate the writing process

• Draft workpapers based on objective observations

• Employ formatting devices to improve the visual appeal of an audit report

• Choose fluent sentence structure to illuminate ideas

• Develop a precise, clear, concise vocabulary for documenting audit reports

To register for the webinar, visit

https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/writing-high-quality-audit-reports? utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com