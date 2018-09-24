Supercharger Market Segmented by Types, Applications and Regions till 2025

24th September 2018 – Global Supercharger Market is segmented on the basis of types as Twin-Screw Supercharger, Roots Supercharger and Centrifugal Supercharger. A device that is employed to push air into a combustion chamber at augmented pressure levels is known as a supercharger. It is generally driven with the help of a belt, chain, gear, or a shaft. It is also popularly known as a blower. The most striking feature that is associated with the use of a supercharger is that it responds quite fast in case of high-pressure intake, plus it is capable of compressed packaging. Due to its high competence level, it has outshined other intake air boosting alternatives like turbochargers.

When compared to a turbocharger, it is quite economical and easy to set up. Moreover, the further service and maintenance is also quite simple. The turbocharger calls for huge amendments and alterations in the particular exhaust system but a supercharger can be attached to the top as well as to the side of the engine.

The key factors that are acting as boosters to the growth of the Supercharger Market include technological advancements, rise in the industrialization, upsurge in the research and development activities, increased awareness among the customers regarding the use of the product, rise in the augmentation of demand from the end-users, developing economies and mounting demand particularly from the electronics industry.

Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been estimated that the Supercharger Market will witness a robust growth in the next couple of years. Supercharger Market is segmented on the basis of applications as Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Eaton

Vortech

Whipple

ASA

Sprintex

IHI

Rotrex

Magnuson

Roush

Edelbrock

A & A Corvette Performance

Callaway Cars Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Roots Supercharger

Twin-Screw Supercharger

Centrifugal Supercharger

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Supercharger Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. As far as geographical regions are concerned, North America is currently the leader of the market and it is simultaneously accounting for the largest share in the market, the reason being rising demand across various sectors due to its efficiency, technological advancements, rise in the research and development activities, increased awareness among the end users regarding the benefits of the product, change in the lifestyle, rise in the standard of living, and rise in the disposable income of the population. On the other hand, Europe and Southeast Asia are also displaying a steady growth due to emergence of leading companies in the particular region.

