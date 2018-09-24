Specialty Sorbents Market Report 2018 – Honeywell UOP, Arkema SA, Cabot Corp., AXENS SA, Clariant AG

Specialty Sorbents Market Overview:

Global Specialty Sorbents Market is estimated to reach $1,602 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025. Specialty sorbents are materials used to adsorb or absorb liquids and fluids or gases. These sorbents are modified and upgraded materials used for specific absorption purposes. Specialty sorbents are innovatively new product with prominent growth potential and uses suitable for a variety of end-user industries. In addition, for some of the industrial applications, specialty sorbents are used to regain the fluids or liquids used during the production or reaction process. Sorbents find a variety of application in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and many others. With government and regulatory bodies promoting the importance of air and water treatment, demand for these products is expected to be robust through the coming decade.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/specialty-sorbents-market-report/request-sample

Expansion of the construction industry globally, and increased investment in industrial and municipal infrastructure in the emerging economies are the primary factors fueling the growth of the global specialty sorbents market. However, it has lower surface area-to-volume ratio than that of activated carbon which may limit the market growth. Moreover, growing importance of water treatment and rising government expenditure on water treatment projects are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Material type, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global specialty sorbents market. The material type segment is sub-segmented into carbon black, chitosan, and engineered nano materials. Furthermore, by application the segmentation includes air separation & drying, petroleum and gas industry, consumer goods, water treatment, and other applications.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/specialty-sorbents-market-report/toc

Based on geography, the global specialty sorbents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include BASF SE, Honeywell UOP, Arkema SA, Cabot Corp., AXENS SA, Clariant AG, DOW CHEMICAL CO., W. R. Grace, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, and Calgon Carbon Corp., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Specialty Sorbents Market with respect to major segments such as material type, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Specialty Sorbents Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Specialty Sorbents Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Specialty Sorbents Market

Material Type Segments

Carbon Black

Chitosan

Engineered Nanomaterials

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/specialty-sorbents-market-report/request-customization

Application Segments

Air Separation & Drying

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Consumer Goods

Water Treatment

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com