How to Choose High-Quality Living Room Furniture?

The biggest mistake people do while shopping for living room furniture is focusing entirely on the price. Buying living furniture is an investment that you make which can pay off for decades. Buying quality ensures that you receive the many benefits including robustness, value for money, comfort, easy care, indoor air-friendly, resistant to flame, will stay in shape for times to come, ages pretty well, a custom-made furniture is one-of-a-kind, and it also increases your self-esteem.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Cowhide Western Furniture offers the best quality furniture that is certain to last for decades. We aim at providing you the most unique and customized furniture that makes your living space look unique. Before manufacturing your furniture, we conduct an interview with you to understand what is it that you want from your furniture and the type of leather that you want. We feature premium quality European leather and cowhides. The European leather or cowhides are combined with hardwood and a unique high-quality suspension system is installed to create a product that is astounding and awe-inspiring.

Every piece of custom western furniture that we create is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. Any manufacturer defects on the hardwood frame or the suspension system are covered free of cost.

We use high-quality premium solid wood to create frames for your furniture. When the wooden pieces are reinforced, it is then glued with industry standard glue that ensures that the frame stays solid for years to come. The cavities that you witness in the wooden frames are covered up with chipboard material. Even if the cavities are in the places that you cannot see or sit on, we fill them up to ensure longer durability.

