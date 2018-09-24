How Bulk SMS Gateway A Boon For All Kind of Professionals

No matter kind of profession you’re having doctor, marketing executive, fitness club owner, or any other professional you still make the use of your mobile phone to send SMS related to important work but do you ever heard that, a Bulk SMS software is making life of professionals easier than before?

Being a professional in the business market you know your clients personally and as per that you provide them with personalized services. Let’s understand it with an example; If you’re a doctor and prescribed a 3-day course of medicine to patient for a cough and cold. Now you would say every physician will give the same treatment for the same symptoms. This is where you have to assume that nothing more can be done to provide exceptional services. You have stopped thinking over here. However, if you for considerable options available in the market, you will realize there are other ways available which provide exception services. One of the best ways to remind patient timely is through Bulk SMS gateway provider software.

This will remind him/her number of times to take medicines. Then he/she will be cured soon. Moreover, the utilization of bulk SMS software doesn’t end here. With it, you can share any kind of reminders, alert messages and important notifications to a large group of people with one click.

Now, let’s come to the main features of the software you may find fascinating to use-

1. Create unlimited number of groups in different categories as per audience segmentation. For example- create a group of heart patients for daily tips etc.

2. Personalize your every text SMS as per the name and other personal details of recipient through personalize SMS feature in the software.

3. Schedule an SMS that has to be sent on a future date and time. Like in our example doctors can schedule reminders for patients.

4. Send a two way campaign from your software to gather recipients response on your long code virtual number.

5. Track the live status of your sent text messages on the delivery report feature. If needed export it into your desktop.

6. Upload your customers database simply from excel sheet in CSV format, other file formats will not get supported.

7. Get developer APIs in different programming languages to enable SMS gateway into your own software application.

So, what's your opinion on this powerful medium to share information among a wide group of people? Well, it is compatible with all kinds of profession.