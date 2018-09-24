Fish Feeds Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2025

As per a recently published Global Fish Feeds Market report by Crystal Market Research gives a far reaching situation of the present world market. This report offers a profound estimation of the including acknowledged innovations, market standardization future rules and esteem chain.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Cermaq ASA, Ridley Aqua-Feed, Alltech Inc., Nutriad, Nutreco N.V., Aller Aqua, NK Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Beneo, Norel Animal Nutrition, Tongwei, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods Company Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Dibaq Aquaculture and BioMar A/S. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

Fish Feeds are important item of modern aquaculture, that provide balanced nutrition needed for the fish. The Fish Feeds are available in granule or pellets form that provide nutrition in stable portion to fish, it feeds them efficiently & make them grow to their full potential. Various fish foods are available now-a-days like; cereal grains, vegetable proteins, minerals & vitamins and other forms. The Fish Feeds use is increasing due to; rising demand for premium variety of fishes, rising order for well formulated & specialized feed products, rising demand for across the globe owing to nutrient values & affordable prices, increasing development in scientific procedures related to breeding & growing of fish, etc. Therefore, the Fish Feeds Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Fish Feeds Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR..

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

On a global front, the Fish Feeds Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific region is leading the Fish Feeds Market owing to rising consumption of seafood in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Fish Feeds Market, By Ingredient Type

Aquatic Feed Additives

Maize/corn

Fishmeal

Rice

Soybean

Other Ingredient Types

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Fish Feeds Market, By Ingredient Type

6. Fish Feeds Market, By Region

…..CONTINUED FOR TOC

Data Mining

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

List of Tables

