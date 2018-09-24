Fibrin Glue Market Trends, Size, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2023

The fibrin glue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2017-2023, to reach $3.6 billion by 2023. Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases are some of the key factors, driving the growth of the growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, low chances of complications associated with these products and increase in road accidents also support the growth of the global market.

Fibrin glue is made up of thrombin and fibrinogen which is applied on the tissue site for gluing them together. It is used in wound closure, bronchial fistulas, achieving hemostasis in liver and spleen trauma, and dura tears. Fibrin glue has sealing and hemostatic properties that help in gluing the tissues during a surgery. In clinical use, fibrin glue provides adequate tissue adhesion and shows quick hemostasis. The chances of complications during surgeries are quite less, with the use of fibrin glue. It reduces postoperative bleeding, postoperative scars, and infection when impregnated with antibiotics. As compared to sutures, fibrin glue causes less inflammation, faster surface rehabilitation, and less discomfort to the patient. Moreover, using fibrin glue in surgeries causes less post-operative pain, since the biomaterials of the fibrin glue are not toxic, inflammatory and allergenic. All the above factors associated with the use of fibrin glue, eventually lead to lower complications in various surgical procedures, thereby driving the growth of the fibrin glue market.

Some of the key players operating in the global fibrin glue market include Vivostat A/S, Kaketsuken, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mallinckrodt Plc, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd. and Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.