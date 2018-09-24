Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Eye Anatomical Model Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Eye anatomical model is a type of model used for studying or examining internal ocular structure. These eye models display inner structures of the eye such as cornea and retina. Eye anatomy models are used for medical students and patients who wish to learn more in-depth about eye anatomy. Increasing inclination of medical institutes towards adoption of advanced methods for learning such as use of anatomical model for studying particular body organ is major factor propelling demand for anatomical models of body organs.

Eye anatomical model provide better insights of eye regarding its structure and function, which is major factor driving growth of the eye anatomical market. Furthermore, ophthalmologist use eye model to brief patients regarding various eye disorders, which is fueling growth of the eye anatomical model market. However, use of online software and printed paper diagrams to make human anatomy teaching effective is key factor restraining growth of eye anatomical model market. Increasing availability of various online resources, which provide detail anatomical information regarding body organ is negatively affecting growth of the market.

Key Developments of Eye Anatomical Model Market

Market players are engaged in developing detailed 3D models in order to maintain leading position in market. Furthermore, manufacturers are focused on providing models of different shapes, sizes, and specific section of the particular organ. For instance, Erler-Zimmer, leading manufacturer operating in anatomical model market, offers half enlarged eye model, cornea eye cross-section model, and eyeball with functional lenses model. All these model provide better insights to medical students as well as patients regarding different sections of eyes. Furthermore, 3B Scientific, global medical supplier, offers eye model, which are easy to use, switchable, and didactilcally simplified representations of the retina and lens. They are used to explain changes occurring in a healthy eye due to common diseases. The model can demonstrate ophthalmic diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, papilloedema, and rhegmatogenous retinal detachment. Major Manufacturers operating in eye anatomical model market include 3B Scientific, SOMSO, GPI Anatomicals, Erler-Zimmer, Edutek Instrumentation, Sakamoto Model Corporation, Honglian Medical Tech, RUDIGER – ANATOMIE, Xincheng, Altay Scientific, Kanren, Denoyer-Geppert, Nasco, Educational + Scientific Products Ltd, and Dynamic Tracom

