Drug Eluting Balloons MarketPegged for Robust Expansion During 2017-2025

Drug eluting balloons, also known as drug-coated balloons, have been one of the new tools to overcome the problem of high restenosis rates for the use of stents in peripheral artery disease (PAD) or coronary artery diseases. Drug eluting balloons stop the formation of scar tissue by using antiproliferatives. Once stretched, drug eluting balloons elute the drug into the vessel well of arteries and stop plaque formation, leading to smooth blood flow. However, drug eluting stents are not typically used in the legs due to a high rate of stent breakage which can cause restenosis. The drug, balloon stand, excipient to hold the drug on the balloon and regulate its release, and the balloon covering process are the major four components of a drug eluting balloon. Deliverability and durability of the drug into the vessel wall depends on the performance and guidance of the components of drug eluting balloons.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-eluting-balloons-market.html

Rise in prevalence of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease is one of the major factors propelling the market. Moreover, technological advancements in drug delivery system and the need for effective therapies that reduce the risk of complications such as stent restenosis in patients drives the global drug eluting balloons market. However, high surgery cost and certain limitations associated with drug eluting balloons are likely to hamper of the growth of the drug eluting balloons market in the next few years.

Based on product type, the global drug eluting balloons market can be segmented into peripheral drug eluting balloons and coronary drug eluting balloons. The coronary drug eluting balloons segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of coronary artery disease among the geriatric population. In terms of end-user, the drug eluting balloons market can be categorized into cath labs, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the number of surgeries performed in hospitals is high as compared to cath lab and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global drug eluting balloons market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Rise in the number of patients suffering from coronary arterial disease is the major reason driving the drug eluting balloons drug eluting balloons market in North America. Increase in demand for treatment and growing awareness about the introduction of new techniques and technological advances in drug delivery system for peripheral and coronary artery diseases are likely to propel the drug eluting balloons market in Europe. Rise in demand for effective therapies in reducing complications associated with drug eluting stents, increase in smoking, peripheral artery disease, diabetes, and obesity are the major factors that drive the drug eluting balloons market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be moderate markets for drug eluting balloons.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2321

Key players operating in the global drug eluting balloons market are Aachen Resonance, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Inc., C. R. Bard, Cook Medical, Inc., EuroCor, Boston Scientific, Inc., and Medtronic, among others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/