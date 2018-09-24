Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Car Dashcam Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

A dash cam is a dashboard camera mounted in a car, also known as a car DVR or car black box. Suction cup mounts or direct dash friction mounts are used to hold these cameras is the car, while they can also be built into a not-too-conspicuous replacement rear mirror. These cams work on replaceable batteries and are hardwired into a vehicle’s 12-volt system or via cigarette lighter. Dashcams provide video evidence for events such as road accidents as well can provide evidence for vandalism during parking.

Dash cams are sophisticated devices that are capable of performing the task that other cameras, including professional photographers’ cameras cannot. They are designed to keep a driver’s field of vision clear, protect against loose items, and monitor the road instead of the camera.

These cameras can ensure that videos are not tampered with, through a procedure called timestamping. This enables a user to make recorded videos tamper-proof. Increasing demand for security is increasing the adoption of such dash cams, thus boosting growth of the car dashcam market.

Furthermore, these cameras are modified with advanced features allowing them to automatically turn on and off. When a vehicle is parked, the camera ensures a reliable 24/7 parking surveillance, it uses a motion detector to record only when it detects an object, vehicle or human, in order to save power and storage media. This factor poses a major driver for growth of the car dashcam market.

Regulations passed by the Ministry of the Interior in Australia and the U.S. in 2009, are promoting growth of the car dashcam market. These cams are particularly gaining popularity in European countries such as the U.K., France, and Russia. Around 90 percent of the population in Russia use dashcams, due to increasing corruption in the country.

Videos of accidents and events recorded through such cameras can be used as evidence during proceedings of criminal activities, which is more reliable than eyewitness testimony.

Some widely used dashcams include Black Box G1W Original Dashboard Dash Cam, which has a crystal clear HD quality and is recorded as the best seller on Amazon. The Blackcam BCH-1000 Hybrid makes use of adhesive pads for mounting to free windshield space. It functions through a touch screen system and the screen is large and easy to use.

Furthermore, advanced dashcams are gaining popularity among the populace, as they cater to the growing needs of customers and offer better recording quality. For instance, in 2015, The Cobra Electronics launched CDR 900 Dash Cam, which is compatible with WiFi, compact, and allow for super HD recording.

