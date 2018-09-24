Automotive Turbochargers Market:2018 Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2025 Future Report

Global Automotive Turbochargers Market valued approximately USD 13.98 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.27% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising requirement for commercial vehicles to boost the turbochargers market, and growing strictness in fuel efficiency & emission regulations to bolster the market for automotive turbochargers. turbocharger for gasoline engines, and imminent requirements for electric turbochargers are probable opportunity areas of the growth for the market.

A Turbocharger, (originally called turbosuperchargers), is a turbine-driven forced induction device which upsurges an internal combustion engine’s power output and efficiency by forcing additional compressed air into the combustion chamber.

Global Automotive Turbochargers Market is segmented based on Technology, Fuel, and Vehicle. The Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) subsegment of Technology segment is forecasted to increase with highest rate while the Gasoline Turbochargers is also expected to show a similar trend of highest growth rate.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Turbochargers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the betterment of socio-economic condition in evolving economies like India, China, Thailand and Indonesia. Whereas, North America region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 crediting to rising stringency in the emission norms.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Electric

Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)/ Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)

Watergate

Others

By Fuels:

Diesel

Gasoline

Others

By Vehicle:

Agriculture Tractors

Construction Equipment

Passenger Car

Bus

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IHI Corporation, Turbo Energy Private Ltd. (TEL), BorgWarner, Bosch Mahle, Honeywell International Inc, Montupet, Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Weifang Fuyuan, Eaton Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, ABB, Federal-Mogul, Magnum Performance Turbos, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

