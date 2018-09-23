Godrej Air – Luxurious Apartments in Sector 85 Gurgaon

Godrej Air is the best residential project which is being developed at Dwarka Expressway in Sector 85 Gurgaon. Godrej Air is one of the promising landscapes well connected to the rest of the city. It is well located around the up-market locations and offering serene and exciting living environment at a reasonable range. Godrej Air will offer world-class lush green landscape and beautiful view of the skyline of whole city. Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers for a reason. They are offering luxurious projects at strategic locations in reasonable prices with a lot of world-class amenities.



Godrej Air Sector 85 Gurgaon has 1BHK, 1.5 BHK, 2 BHK and 2.5 BHK and 3 BHK apartments to fulfill the preferences and needs of families which decide to live in this exciting residence. Sector 85 of Gurgaon is well connected to business districts and it has a lot of public transport facilities that are available for commutation. Godrej Air is located in the proximity to several reputed and recognized educational institutions to provide quality education to children up-market locations to fulfill your daily needs. It is also located in the proximity to all major IT parks and hospitals. It is also located closely to shopping malls in the proximity to the project. Multiplexes, food courts, and healthcare facilities are located in the walking distance to the project.

Key Amenities of Godrej Air Sector 85 Gurgaon

• Jogging Track

• Yoga Deck

• Kids Play Area

• Tennis court

• Swimming pool

• Clubhouse

• Gymnasium

• BBQ area

• Amphitheater and gardens

Nearest Landmarks

• Schools – 1 km

• College – 2 km

• Bus Stand – 6.8 km

• Hospital – 4.3 km

• Railway Station – 14.7 km

Key Specifications

• Structure – RCC framed with concrete walls and system formwork in main complex

• Flooring – European tiles (or similar) with varied design combinations in kitchen and other rooms.

• Plumbing – Water-efficient Kohler (or equivalent) plumbing and CP sanitary fittings and fixtures

• Power Backup – EB Power backup – 2 KW for studio apartments, 3 KW for 2 BHK apartments, and 4 KW for 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments

• 24×7 Security – IP based surveillance cameras for central monitoring in FTTH network and homes are linked to outer environment.

You can enjoy best-in-class lifestyle in a place which is beneficial on all aspects.

Godrej Air sector 85 is located at promising location. It is a premium residential project built on landscaped and natural gardens. The project has been built on wide landscaped and natural greens and homes are planned aesthetically for providing modern living to the residents. The project is located miles away from crowded noise but is well connected to the major landmarks of the city. It is a trademark of comfort and it can provide the best that world can offer. It is definitely the place to live in. These apartments are built with world-class specifications with luxurious bathrooms and well-designed kitchens so the whole persona will glow with lively enthusiasm.

