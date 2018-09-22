Sleeping Aids Market report 2018 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sleeping Aids Market Overview:

Global Sleeping Aids Market is estimated to reach $96 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2016 to 2024. Sleeping aids are medicines, which are used to diagnose and treat various sleeping disorders. Symptoms of sleep disorder are daytime sleepiness, sleep apnea, insomnia. These sleep disorders adversely affect human health which can lead to number of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, obesity, and stroke. To avoid major adverse effects on body, it is important to treat and diagnose these sleep disorders.

Rise in demand for sleeping pills, changing consumer lifestyle, increase in geriatric and obese population, and increasing disposable income are the factors propelling the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Rising awareness about sleeping disorders and advanced technologies might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year. However, various side effects of sleep aids medication and patent expiration may hinder the growth of the market.

The global sleeping aids market is segmented on basis of product and sleep disorder. The sleeping aids market is segmented by product as mattresses and pillows, sleep laboratories, medication (prescription based drugs, herbal drugs, OTC drugs), sleep apnea devices and others. Further, the market is segmented by sleep disorder as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, sleep walking, and other sleep disorders.

Based on geography, global sleeping aids market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Merck And Co., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Serta International, among others.

