Michelle Kwan’s ‘Casa del Sole’ Sold in Newport, RI

NEWPORT, RI – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of the striking ‘Casa Del Sole’ villa, owned by Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan and located on Hammersmith Road in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $3,999,000, which, according to Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service records, will place it as the 8th highest sale in Newport County and 10th in the state so far this year. Michelle Drum and Kim Fleming of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty facilitated both sides of the sale.

A Palladian-style villa, originally built in in the early twentieth century, ‘Casa Del Sole’ was recently renovated with state-of-the art systems throughout. Set on almost two acres just off Ocean Drive, the historic property’s update was designed for entertaining, with a large custom chef’s kitchen, grand entrance staircase, and multiple covered patios flowing to a neoclassical pool area with firepit and seating areas. The residence also includes two master suites with private balconies.

Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated, “The sale of this unique and luxurious property is one of eight at or above $4 million sold in Newport in the past two years, underscoring the value of investing in these landmark and historic properties.”