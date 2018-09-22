Flavours Are Key For Users To Switch To Vaping

Vape Monkey Dubai

U.A.E 20th September 2018

Research indicates that flavours are critical to attracting smokers and retaining them as vape users. This directly contributes to reducing the use of tobacco. Adults today seem to be opting for a variety of flavours over the same-taste of tobacco and have made the switch to vaping products. And the majority has switched purely because of flavoured vapes.

Currently, the more popular flavours that vape users enjoy are fruit and fruit beverage, following dessert flavours. Menthol flavours are also ranked quite high amongst vape flavours. Smokers find it easier to quit tobacco when they have an alternative that is equally satisfying to their senses, and vape comes a very close second.

As much as flavour, it is good to consider the smell of cigarettes over vaping products. Something that every smoker will realize is the smell they leave behind when they switch to vaping in Dubai. Regular or heavy smokers get used to the stale smell of smoke that ends up on their clothing, furniture and everything else. The smell can remain in closed space for hours. Vapour dissipates quickly and the odour is minimal to begin with. And unlike cigarette smoke it will not stain the walls or ceiling.

The Director of Vape Money in Dubai notes, “We want our users to enjoy a great vaping experience. Our products are the best on the market and we ensure that we provide the highest standard services”.

He further notes, “We love vaping ourselves and will serve our customers with top notch products. Vaping over smoking is also better for your health and finances. Our wide array of products will truly customise your vaping experience”.

