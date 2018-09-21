Scar Treatment Market Expected to Account for US$ 4,190.6 Mn by 2022

Scars are visible marks that remain after a wound has healed and is normally composed of fibrous tissue. Scar revision is a surgical procedure used to remove or reduce scars. This procedure also helps to restore functions such as skin maturations and collagen production and corrects changes caused to the skin by wounds or even surgery. As estimated by American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), which is the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world, approximately 177,000 scar revision procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2014. The scar treatment market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 3,240.3 Mn in 2015, and US$ 4,190.6 Mn by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The report analyses the North America scar treatment market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) on the basis of treatment, product type, distribution channel, and country. It also provides information regarding market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations, and forecast.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global scar treatment market throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing number of trauma cases, burn-related surgeries etc. The market in the U.S. is currently dominant in terms of revenue contribution to the North America scar treatment market. Revenue from the scar treatment market in the U.S. has been estimated to increase from US$ 2,845.2 Mn in 2015 to US$ 3,691.5 Mn by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Rising number of trauma and burn cases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with effective scar treatment procedures such as laser treatment, rising awareness regarding personal care, and desire to remain beautiful are factors expected to boost the overall demand for scar treatment products in the North America scar treatment market in the near future.

By treatment, the scar treatment market is segmented into topical treatment, laser treatment, surface treatment, and injections. Among these, the topical treatment segment is expected to dominate the overall market by 2022, owing to ease of use, low price, lesser side effects associated with the treatment which includes skin rashes, hyperpigmentation and skin redness and easy availability.

By product type, the scar treatment market is segmented into topical products, laser treatment products, surface treatment, and injectable. Topical product segment is further sub-segmented into gels, creams, oils, and sheets. The segment is projected to register above average growth rate over the forecast period. However, laser treatment product type segment is estimated to register highest CAGR of 5.0% in the North America scar treatment market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, scar treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and e-Commerce. Among these, hospitals segment is expected to remain the attractive, and is estimated to account for 37.8% share of the North America market value by 2016 end, and further increase to 38.6% by 2022.

Key market participants covered in the report include Smith & Nephew Inc., Merz Inc., Enaltus LLC., Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., CCA Industries, Cynosure, Inc., Avita Medical, LUTRONIC, Luminus Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and NutraMarks, Inc.

The North America scar treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment

Topical Treatment

Laser Treatment

Surface Treatment

Injections

By Product Type

Topical

Gels

Creams

Oils

Sheets

Laser Treatment

CO2 Laser

Excimer Laser

Pulsed Dye Laser

Surface Treatment

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

By Country

U.S.

Canada