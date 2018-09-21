New report 2025: Antifouling Coating Market Research Report by Trending Segment and Growth Rate

21th September, 2018- Antifouling Coating Market stands to make exponential gains at a high CAGR in forthcoming period due to positive impact on shipping industry. The Antifouling coatings and paints comprise the Antifouling Coatings Industry of which shipping industry is the biggest player by a large margin. Shipping industry is projected to grow at highest rate and slated to be the largest growing segment in forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antifouling-coatings-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Antifouling Coating market are :-

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Hempel (Denmark)

Jotun (Norway)

PPG Industries (U.S.)

Sherwin-Williams (U.S.)

Other

Antifouling Coating Market by Product Type:

Copper-Based

Self-Polishing

Hybrid

Antifouling Coating Market by Applications:

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Constructions

Other

Geographical Analysis of Antifouling Coating Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The demand Growth for antifouling coatings market can be attributed to paints and coatings forming a large section of Antifouling Coatings Industry with paints and coatings provided to hulls and underwater surfaces of shipping vessels. Yachts, boats and ships use the anti-fouling coatings to prevent organisms depositing on surface of the vessels and corrode the metal hulls attached to the rear of the ships. These are conclusive factors adding to growth of Antifouling Coatings Market.

Copper-based antifouling paints are the best in the field being used in majority of ships to remove corrosion of hulls and submerged surfaces that would affect longevity of hulls and surfaces, linking them to assets. Oil rigs, both fixed and floating are also using anti fouling coatings to remove corrosive effects of oxidation and improve durability. This is in strict accordance with regulations concerning compliance that have to be followed with respect to environmental considerations that are act as drivers to growth in Antifouling Coatings Market.

Over and above, technological advancements have provided great traction to coating technologies and while these technologies provide superior adhesion to wet surfaces. High growth for antifouling coatings is predicted in forecast period. The manufacturers are hence making environmental friendly products to develop eco-friendly sustainable products and investments are being scheduled in making products that do not contain hazardous compounds such as organotin. Fuel-consumption goes down substantially on account of using antifouling coatings that reduce operational costs drastically. Segmentation of Antifouling Coatings Industry by application includes vessels and rigs.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antifouling-coatings-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By Regulatory Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By Service Type Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By Equipment Type Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By Service Contract Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By Service Provider Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By End-User Antifouling Coating Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Antifouling Coating Companies Company Profiles Of The Antifouling Coating Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com