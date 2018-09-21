Bone Metastasis Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlight:

Bone metastasis is characterized by the spreading of cancerous cells from their original site to a bone. All types of cancer can show bone-metastasis. However, it is estimated that breast cancer and prostate cancer are commonly associated with the disease. The medical condition is frequent for spine, pelvis, and thighs. Urinary incontinence, bowel incontinence, and hypercalcemia are some of the common symptoms of the disease. The increasing prevalence of bone metastasis is expected to be a major driver for the market growth during the forecast period. According to a study published in the Oncology Reviews Journal in 2017, the relative occurrence of bone metastasis was estimated to be around 65 to 75% for both breast and prostate cancers suffering patients, respectively. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and increasing R&D in the market are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2016, approximately 60% of the total cancer patients aged 65 years or more. However, factors such as lack of healthcare services in low-income countries, the high cost of treatment, and related side effects are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. According to a study published in the Journal of Spine Surgery in 2017, the mean total cost of therapeutic modalities such as vertebroplasty was estimated to be about USD 14,114 in 2014. The global bone metastasis market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

Top Players in Bone Metastasis Market:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pharmalucence Inc. (England)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan) and others.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5776

Bone Metastasis Market: Segmentation

The global bone metastasis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into osteolytic bone metastasis, osteoblastic bone metastasis, mixed bone metastasis, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into biopsy, blood test, imaging, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into X-ray, bone scintigraphy, computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into medical therapies, surgery, medication, and others. The medical therapies segment is sub-segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, ablation therapy, and others. The ablation therapy segment is further segmented into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into pain medications, bone building medications, and others. The pain medication segment is sub-segmented into ibuprofen, morphine, and others. The bone-building medications segment is sub-segmented into corticosteroids, bisphosphonates, and others. The bisphosphonates segment is further segmented into teriparatide, pamidronate, medronate, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Bone Metastasis Market: Regional Analysis

America dominates the global bone metastasis market. This can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and increasing healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Merck & Co., Inc. and Pfizer Inc. within the Americas boosts the regional market growth.

Europe is the second in the global bone metastasis market owing to the availability of funds for research and a huge patient population. According to the Cancer Research U.K., approximately 55,122 new cases of invasive breast cancer were reported in 2015. On a regional basis, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the regional market due to the presence of developed economies within the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global bone metastasis market. The presence of developing economies such as India and China, a developing healthcare sector, and the growing prevalence of cancer within the region drive the market growth in the region. Moreover, favorable government policies and increasing penetration of key market players within the region fuel the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global bone metastasis market, owing to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies, and lack of healthcare services, especially within the African region. A majority of the market of bone metastasis in the Middle East and Africa is held by the Middle East due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by developed economies such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai, and others within the region.

Get Prime Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5776

Major Table of Content for Bone Metastasis Market:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

TOC Continued….!

Need More Information Ask to Our Experts @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5776

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com