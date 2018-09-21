Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market 2025 by New Technology, Category, Application and Specification

21th September, 2018- Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The Antidiarrheal drug is any drug that relieves signs of diarrhea and can be differentiated into groups based on chemical or functional similarities. The WHO stated that diarrhea is second leading cause of death, especially in children of age group less than 5 years. In addition, it is known to be the main cause of malnutrition in children. The treatments such as nutrient rich food, rehydration therapies, and administration of zinc supplements help to treat the diarrheal disease.

Top Key Manufacturers of Anti Diarrheal Drugs market are :-

Actelion

Lupin

GSK

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Perrigo

Pfizer

Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market by Product Type:

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market by Applications:

Children

Adults

Geographical Analysis of Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market:-

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market are, increasing government initiative to develop healthcare infrastructure and provide best healthcare facilities, rising awareness for antidiarrheal drugs, and rising occurrence for diarrhea cases. On the other hand, factors that are restraining overall market growth are drugs side effects like bloating, constipation, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, and fullness.

Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Industry is segmented based on types, product types, applications, and region. Types such as OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs, and others classify Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market. Product types such as Mucosal Protectants and Absorbents (Kaolin-Pectin and Activated Charcoal), and Motility Modifying Drugs (Anticholinergics & Opiates, Antimicrobial Therapy, Anti-Toxins, and Non-Steroidal Anti-Kaopectate) classify Anti Diarrheal Drugs Industry. Applications into Adults, Children, and others classify Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market. Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Industry is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North America accounts the largest market share of Anti Diarrheal Drugs Industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. This is mainly due to the high demand for antidiarrheal drugs and high occurrence of diarrhea cases. The United States is the key consumer of Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit.

The key players of Anti Diarrheal Drugs Industry are Pfizer, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and GSK. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

