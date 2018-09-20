Vehicle Cameras Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Vehicle Cameras Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Vehicle Cameras Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Vehicle Cameras.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Vehicle Cameras Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Vehicle Cameras Market are Transcend Information, Inc., Garmin International, Inc, GoPro, AIPTEK International, DCS Systems Ltd and Qrontech Co. Ltd. According to report the global vehicle cameras market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Vehicle camera refers to an on board camera that records the view with the help of vehicles windscreen and provides evidences in case of accidents. Additionally, the recordings of these cameras helps the insurance companies to block dishonest statements in the case of accidents.

Consumers are looking for different type of camera as they prioritize safety, security, and Inclination of government and insurance companies towards the advancement of technology and installation of vehicle cameras are the key factors anticipated to drive the vehicle camera market. Additionally, increase in the disposal income of the among the individual to increase the demand for luxury vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the vehicle camera market during the forecast period. However, government regulations in some countries regarding public video recording is likely to hamper the growth of the vehicle camera market.

On the other hand, use of advanced technologies such as 3D imaging, night vision cameras, and dual lenses cameras, and GPS are expected to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the vehicle camera market over the upcoming years. Moreover, armored vehicles military ground transport vehicles, such as trucks, tanks, armored personnel carriers that operates in the total darkness are engaged with advanced featured cameras equipped with with night vision and GPS tracking. Furthermore, installing an “in-vehicle camera” has become a necessity to monitor activities of drivers and passengers as well. Thus, this feature is expected to have a significant effect on the market in the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of revenue in vehicle camera market followed by Asia Pacific. The reason behind this is that high adoption of advanced driver assistance systems in automobiles used for private and commercial purpose proved North America to be the largest region. Moreover, Asia pacific is witnessed to grow owing to the rise in number of road accidents in India, china, Thailand and others.

The key players such as Continental AG incorporate collaboration and developing partners in the market including IBM’s and Nokia’s maps to develop advanced systems and technologies for automotive digitalization. Moreover, Robert Bosch and Sony Semiconductor Solutions came together to develop a high-dynamic camera technology.

Segment Covered

The report on global vehicle cameras market covers segments such as, vehicle type, technology and application. On the basis of vehicle type the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into passenger car and commercial vehicle. On the basis of technology the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into digital camera, infrared camera and thermal camera. On the basis of application the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into park assist system, blind spot detection, and driver monitoring system, lane departure warning, park assist system, blind spot detection and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vehicle cameras market such as, PAPAGO Inc, S.Will Industrial Ltd, Hyundai MnSOFT, Pittasoft Co. Ltd, Transcend Information, Inc., Garmin International, Inc, GoPro, AIPTEK International, DCS Systems Ltd and Qrontech Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global vehicle cameras market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vehicle cameras market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the vehicle cameras market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the vehicle cameras market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

