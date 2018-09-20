UV Tape Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2020

The global UV tapes market is projected to reflect an impressive CAGR during the forecast period by 2020

Analysis of UV Tape Market Based on Segmentation

UV tapes are a kind of pressure-sensitive tapes with more adhesive power, which decreases drastically on exposure to UV light, thereby providing easy and clean removal of semiconductor chips after it has attained its purpose. These tapes are used to protect semiconductor wafers against surface damage and scratching during shipping and storage of wafers. These tapes are manufactured by using PO, PVC or PET as row material with acrylic adhesive to keep pieces of semiconductor in place. These tapes are usually thinner as compare to other tapes, which vary between 70 to 150 micrometers.

In terms of volume and value, UV tapes held less than 1% of the global PSA tapes market in 2014. Rise in demand for consumer electronics combined with miniaturization of electronic devices is boosting the demand for semiconductors, which in return causing increasing demand for UV tapes. Large number of governments in Asia Pacific are concentrating on sustainable development and have formulated the regulations for it. Such initiatives and regulations are recognized as key driving factors of the market. Whereas, higher cost of UV tapes than that of non-UV tapes is trivial restraint in UV tapes market.

Large Scale Semiconductor Foundries to Boost Demand of UV Tapes in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific represented leading markets for UV tapes market in 2014. Asia Pacific is estimated to register 5.4X higher revenue than North America, in terms of value, by the end of 2020. In Asia Pacific, existence of large scale semiconductor foundries is the key factor behind gush in demand for UV tapes in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain most prominent market for UV tapes in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe.

Polyolefin-based UV tapes segment, by product type are anticipated to reflect highest CAGR followed by polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyolefin-based UV tapes are estimated to remain the largest market segment over the forecast period whereas, PVC is likely to witness 1.5X expansion in its revenue by the end of 2020.

UV tape market has been segmented on the basis of application type into back-grinding and water dicing. Water dicing and back-grinding are two successive processes applied in semiconductor processing. It is because of this that in both applications, UV tapes account nearly same market share. However, other applications such as telecommunications and aerospace are likely to be more emerging applications than both of these applications. Water dicing and back-grinding are anticipated to ride on significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Some Leading Market Players

Prominent market players operating in the global UV tape market, which are profiled in this report include Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Lintec Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, and Nitto Denko Corporation. These are some key manufacturers and raw material providers, while Dow Chemical Co, BASF SE, and Henkel AG & Company are some other key raw material suppliers.

