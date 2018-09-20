Novelli Offers Full-Service Promotional Solutions in Three Steps

To equip businesses with innovative and bespoke promotional materials, Novelli offers promotional solutions in three steps: brainstorming, designing and logistics.

[TAKAPUNA, 20/09/2018] — Novelli, a leading importer of promotional merchandise for large companies in Australia and New Zealand, provides promotional solutions in three steps. The company provides customised services according to the specific requirements of the client.

Consultation and Brainstorming

The first step in Novelli’s full-service promotional solutions is the dream process. In this phase, the company arranges a meeting to discuss and brainstorm ideas. Clients can opt to meet at Novelli’s office or invite a member of Novelli’s design team to a place of their convenience.

To help clients come up with ideas for promotional materials, Novelli has a showroom filled with promotional materials produced for previous projects. Once the team has come up with cohesive ideas, the company will move on to the second step.

Coming Up with Sample Designs

Based on the discussion during the dream process, Novelli’s design team comes up with various proposals for potential product designs. The team will then fine tune these prototypes until they come up with a final design according to the client’s expectations.

Upon approval, the company will begin manufacturing sample designs to be approved before proceeding with bulk production.

Delivery Process and Inventory Services

As a company that understands the logistical requirements of its clients, Novelli provides clients with delivery services to multiple locations. For offices with no space for bulk products, Novelli offers a comprehensive inventory service including an online ordering business and an organised product database.

About Novelli

Novelli stands out among the competition due to its imaginative and innovative approach to promotional merchandising. The company has worked with industry-leading brands like McDonald’s, Blundstone, Makita and Cure Kids. Novelli’s merchandising services include POS and signage, custom apparel and corporate gifts.

To learn more about the company’s services, visit https://novelli.co.nz/.