iNextrix Technologies Announced Other Solutions and Services to be Exhibited at GITEX

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. aka iNextrix is a known name in the IT and VoIP industry. The company had announced its participation in this year’s GITEX. The company had also shared the top 6 products to be exhibited during the GITEX Technology Week 2018. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has announced their other solutions and services that they will be exhibiting to the booth visitors.

“We are keener to educate our booth visitors about our top products that can make a huge difference in their business in multiple ways. Our solutions are available as ready to buy and monthly subscription service models.” shared spokesperson of the company.

He further added, “On the other hand, we have some other solutions that can add value to many businesses. Thus, we will be showcasing those to the booth visitors as well. These solutions won’t be pitched proactively, but based on the interest of the stand visitors and their business model we are willing to educate them with our other useful solutions which are available with both models as our top products.”

As per the shared details, below is the list of 3 more solutions that the company will be exhibiting at the upcoming GITEX 2018:

1. Broadcasting Solution

The company has a reliable broadcasting solution that can be used to run voice broadcasting and fax, email and SMS broadcasting campaigns. This broadcasting solution is filled with various important broadcasting features and can be useful for many companies and industry verticals. Thus, the company will be exhibiting this solution from their Booth No: B1 – 20; Hall no: 01 at GITEX.

2. VoIP PBX Solutions

The company has developed two different types of IP PBX Solutions to benefit different scaled businesses.

1. IP PBX Solution

2. Hosted PBX Solution

The company representatives will be showcasing both of these solutions to the GITEX visitors based on their demand and interest.

3. High Availability (HA) Solutions

The company has expertise in building HA solutions for the companies by creating clusters of the database, website, VoIP softswitch and billing solution, VoIP softswitch and PBX solution, etc. The company will be educating the GITEX visitors with the benefits of HA solutions as it can help businesses to keep their system up and running all the time and gain business and branding benefits.

Along with the above mentioned three solutions, the company representatives will also showcase their development expertise in the expo. The company has a skilled team that holds years of experience in following technologies:

• VoIP

o Asterisk

o FreeSWITCH

o OpenSIPs

• Mobile App

o Android

o iOS

• Web

o Core PHP

o CodeIgniter

o YII

o WordPress

o Bootstrap

o WHMCS

o And other PHP frameworks

The representatives of the company are ready to grab possible opportunities to benefit their booth visitors with their expertise in these development platforms. They are open to discuss the development requirements and partnership opportunities with the booth visitors.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company caters its customers with unified communications solutions and services along with other IT services in web, mobile app and VoIP arena. The company is one of the exhibitors in the GITEX Technology Week 2018. You can book a personal meeting by calling on 91-79-29700670 or visit the representatives of the company, including, directors of the company at GITEX at

Booth: B1 – 20

Hall: 01

Venue: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai

Date: 14 – 18 Oct, 2018