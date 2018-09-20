Global Wireless Mobile Machine Control Industry 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

Wireless Mobile Machine

Wireless mobile machine control is a system used in heavy machinery to control the machine movement remotely, precisely, reliably, and accurately. Wireless mobile machine control system incorporates CANbus protocol for enabling Bluetooth and WiFi wireless communications.

The wireless mobile machine controls market includes hardware and software solutions that provide control of various processes, from positioning to construction.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wireless Mobile Machine Control in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased safety of machines and personnel. Construction sites have always been hives of activity. The processes are carried out using heavy machinery including rounds of scrappers and trucks repeatedly. Construction schedules are continuously tightening, which lead to multiple operations being carried out at the same time and in the same work area.

The work areas are often difficult to access due to relatively confined spaces. Thus, there is an obvious safety concern with surveyors walking around in such conditions. As the use of machine mobile control reduces the need for on-the-ground survey and construction crew string lining, there is a lesser probability of workplace injury.

The worldwide market for Wireless Mobile Machine Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eaton

WIKA

Leica Geosystems

MOBA Mobile Automation

Cervis

GS Global Resources

Hartfiel Automation

Kar-Tech

Laird

Lykketronic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wireless Mobile Machine Control market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wireless Mobile Machine Control Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wireless Mobile Machine Control, with sales, revenue, and price of Wireless Mobile Machine Control, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wireless Mobile Machine Control, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wireless Mobile Machine Control market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wireless Mobile Machine Control sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

