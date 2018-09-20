APAC to Lead Air Purifier Market through 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Air Purifier Market By Filter Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, global air purifier market is projected to reach around $ 15 billion by 2023, on account of growing health concerns among people, which in turn is resulting in increasing spending on lifestyle products including air purifiers. Air purifier is a device that cleans the polluted air by effectively removing bacteria, viruses and particulate matter present in the air. Air purifiers are different from air cleaners in their application, size, cost and area of purification. With increasing awareness about benefits of air purifiers and rising incidences of respiratory diseases such as lung infections and other allergies amid depleting air quality due to growing pollution levels, demand for air purifiers is expected to grow at a robust pace over the coming years, globally.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the major demand generating region for air purifiers across the globe during the forecast period, owing to strong demand from countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan, coupled with increasing levels of air pollution in the region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are worsening air pollution levels in Asia-Pacific. These Asian countries are thus anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative markets for air purifiers across the globe. Increasing CO2 emissions, due to rising number of industries as well as growing vehicle sales across the world, is leading to rise in the number of airborne diseases, consequently aiding demand for air purifiers across the globe.

“Increasing demand for cleaner air coupled with stringent government regulations against emissions of certain harmful gases are driving demand for air purifiers across the globe. Moreover, growing technological advancements, high purchasing power, rising demand for low-cost air purifiers as well as shifting consumer interest towards premiumization, and increasing focus on health and wellbeing are expected to boost demand for air purifiers across the globe in the ensuing years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Air Purifier Market By Filter Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of global air purifier market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the global air purifier market.