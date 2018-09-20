Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance Market 2018 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

Aircraft parts manufacturing, repair & maintenance industry includes establishments involved in developing prototypes and manufacturing aircraft engine and engine parts, other aircraft parts, auxiliary equipment, modifications or conversions and complete overhauling and rebuilding of aircraft.

Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) is cutting the maintenance, repair and overhaul cost. Replacing visual inspections, X-ray, penetrant testing and other the traditional inspection procedures with AHMS may reduce the inspection time from hours to minutes.

AHMS is supported by data processing systems, machine learning, and economical IoT-enabled sensors. This system also helps the airlines to make processes faster with less maintenance. Companies including Airbus, Boeing and GE are adopting this technology for better efficiency.

Global Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

United Technologies

General Electric

Boeing

Safran

Airbus

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul

Engine & Engine Parts

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

