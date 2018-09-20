3D Imaging Market is expected to Growth at a CAGR of 28% Over the Forecast Period 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

The 3D technologies have been adopted widely by organization across several industry verticals. The factors driving the market are 3D imaging in machine vision applications of industrial automation, increase demand for 3D medical imaging and increasing usage of technology in products such as smart phones, cameras, television, etc. are some of the significant factors driving the market growth.

3D Imaging Market has numerous advantages in healthcare and medical industry. 3D imaging facilitates diagnoses, treatment and surgical planning and increase clinical productivity. Patients are also benefitted by 3D imaging technology, as it helps in improving diagnostic confidence. 3D imaging technology has replaced expensive diagnostic procedures, reducing risk of complications, minimize exploratory surgery, facilitates less expensive surgical planning, reduce operating time, and minimize damage to healthy tissue by focusing on the treatment area.

The 3D imaging market can be segmented on the basis of hardware. 3D display generates the illusion of depth by presenting different image to each eye. This is common characteristics that all 3D displays have. The 3D displays have some disadvantage which is hampering the growth of the market which includes the glasses themselves vary in performance, high cost, power requirement is high and frequency arbiter is often required.

3D Imaging Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the 3D imaging market are GE Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc. (U.S), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Able Software Corporation (U.S.), TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D imaging market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The North America is the leader in the 3D imaging market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be one of the growing markets in 3D imaging because of densely populated countries like India and China which demands for advance healthcare treatments.

3D Imaging Market Segmentation:

The 3D imaging market has been segmented on the basis of display technologies. 3D display techniques with glasses consists of anaglyph, polarization and eclipse method. In anaglyph system, two images are displayed, one is blue the other is red. The filters on the glasses allows one image at a time to enter each of the eye and the brain does the rest of the function. The drawback of anaglyph system is that users cannot view the color movie when color is used to provide separation and the image quality is also not as good as that of polarized system.

