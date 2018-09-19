Heat Treatment Deformation And Prevention Method Of Seamless Steel Tube

There are two types of heat treatment deformation of seamless steel tubes: one is the change in size, and the other is the change in the geometry of the part. The heat treatment technology is different, and the deformation and anti-deformation methods of the part size and geometry are also different.

During heat treatment and heating austenitization, the longer the holding time, the higher the temperature, the more carbon is dissolved into the austenite, and the greater the expansion during martensite transformation. When cooled, martensite expands most, upper bainite is second, and lower bainite and troostite have little change in volume.

At low temperature tempering, martensite shrinks and the amount of shrinkage is proportional to the supersaturated carbon content. When heated at room temperature -200 ° C, some of the retained austenite will transform into martensite and expand. However, this expansion is decomposed by martensite near 200 ° C, so the performance does not change much.



Compared with ssaw steel pipe, the main reason for the shape change of seamless pipe parts in conventional heat treatment is the thermal stress and phase transformation stress which occur during heat treatment heating and quenching.

The heating rate is too fast, the parts are too large relative to the furnace, and the temperature of each part of the part is different, which causes thermal deformation. When the insulation is maintained, the residual stress of the processing is released and deformed, and the self-weight of the part also causes deformation. When cooling, due to the different cooling rates of different parts of the part, thermal stress is formed and the part is deformed. Even if the cooling rate is the same, the cooling is always fast and the interior is slow.

Therefore, the surface that changes phase first plastically deforms the untransformed core. If there is segregation of the alloy composition in the material, or the surface is decarburized, the phase transformation stress is more uneven, which is more likely to cause deformation of the part. In addition, if the thickness of the parts is uneven, the cooling rate will also be different.

In the heat treatment of forgings, the parts for reducing deformation are placed: one is to hang vertically as much as possible, the other is to be placed vertically at the bottom of the furnace, and the third is to support horizontally with two points. The fulcrum position is at one-third and four of the full length. Between the points, the fourth is placed flat on the heat-resistant steel tooling.

During the cooling process of the part, the type of quenching medium, cooling performance, hardenability and the like are related to deformation. The change in cooling performance can be adjusted by changing the viscosity, temperature, liquid level pressure, additives, stirring, etc. of the medium. The higher the viscosity of the quenching oil, the higher the temperature and the smaller the elliptical deformation. In the static state, the deformation is small.

The following methods can effectively reduce the deformation: 1 salt bath quenching; 2 high temperature oil quenching; 3QSQ method; 4 decompression quenching; 5 one tank three-stage quenching. Salt bath quenching is similar to high temperature oil quenching, which is quenched at the martensite transformation temperature to increase the uniformity of martensite transformation. QSQ is two-liquid quenching. The vacuum quenching is to reduce the vapor phase of the quenching medium, thereby prolonging the vapor film stage, and the cooling rate of the high temperature zone is lowered, so that the cooling rate of each part is uniform.

The one-slot three-stage quenching structure is simple. First, the parts are oil-cooled from the quenching temperature to a temperature slightly higher than the Ms point, and then discharged, kept in the atmosphere, so that the overall temperature of the parts is uniform, and then oil-cooled to make the martensite transformation. Uniformly, the irregularities of the deformation are greatly improved.