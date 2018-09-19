Global Hydraulic FracturingIndustry 2018-2024 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

The given report presents the scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Hydraulic Fracturing market for 2018–2023.

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely. When the hydraulic pressure is removed from the well, small grains of hydraulic fracturing proppants (either sand or aluminium oxide) hold the fractures open.

China is expected to exponentially increase its shale gas production by 2018, which in turn is expected to drive the hydraulic fracturing market in the Asian region. Other countries are also expected to drive their shale gas production in the future to enhance their economic growth.

Over the next five years, projects that Hydraulic Fracturing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Hydraulic Fracturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Horizontal Wells,

Vertical Wells.

Segmentation by application:,

Residents,

Industrial,

Electric Power.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Baker Hughes,Calfrac Well,Fts International,Halliburton,Nabors Industries,Patterson-Uti Energy,RPC,Schlumberger Limited,Tacrom Services,Trican Well Service,United Oilfield Services,Superior Well Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydraulic Fracturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Hydraulic Fracturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydraulic Fracturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydraulic Fracturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Hydraulic Fracturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

